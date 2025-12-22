Police end Thunder Bay landfill search after no new evidence found in woman’s death

See more sharing options

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have ended a two-month search at a landfill after finding no new evidence in their investigation into the death of an Indigenous woman last year.

Deborah Anishinabie, 42, was reported missing in early December 2024 and confirmed to be dead later that month.

A 24-year-old suspect was arrested in the case and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body.

In September, police announced plans to search the Thunder Bay Solid Waste and Recycling Facility with help from Ontario Provincial Police and the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service.

Police said at the time that their work would include a search for partial human remains.

Police say the landfill investigation followed searches of areas on the south side of the city that were conducted earlier this year and at the end of last year.