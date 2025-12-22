Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police end Thunder Bay landfill search after no new evidence found in woman’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2025 3:55 pm
1 min read
A police cruiser is seen in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Monday, Oct., 27, 2025. View image in full screen
A police cruiser is seen in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Monday, Oct., 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have ended a two-month search at a landfill after finding no new evidence in their investigation into the death of an Indigenous woman last year.

Deborah Anishinabie, 42, was reported missing in early December 2024 and confirmed to be dead later that month.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A 24-year-old suspect was arrested in the case and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body.

In September, police announced plans to search the Thunder Bay Solid Waste and Recycling Facility with help from Ontario Provincial Police and the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service.

Trending Now

Police said at the time that their work would include a search for partial human remains.

Police say the landfill investigation followed searches of areas on the south side of the city that were conducted earlier this year and at the end of last year.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices