Crime

Allan Leger, New Brunswick’s ‘Monster of the Miramichi,’ denied full parole

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2025 2:34 pm
1 min read
N.B. killer Allan Legere denied parole
The Parole Board of Canada has denied full parole to notorious serial killer Allan Legere, saying he continues to present an undue risk to society.

The 77-year-old convicted murderer and rapist, known as the “Monster of the Miramichi,” killed five people in New Brunswick in the late 1980s.

Citing recent psychological risk assessments, the board decided on Dec. 12 that Legere continues to pose a high risk for violent offences and a moderate risk for sexual crimes.

The board also noted his poor behaviour in prison and the serious nature of his earlier crimes, which included physically and sexually assaulting several victims and “brutally ending the lives of five innocent people.”

As well, the board said all of these crimes were committed while Legere was either on a mandatory release from prison or after he had escaped from custody, raising concerns about his ability to abide by release conditions.

The board also found Leger had yet to complete a high-intensity sex offender program, which means he remains classified as an untreated sexual offender.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

