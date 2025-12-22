Oilers captain McDavid again named NHL’s top star

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has once again been named the NHL’s first star of the week.

It’s the second week in a row the 28-year-old superstar has earned the honour and comes after he put up five goals and five assists over four games, scoring in each appearance.

McDavid now has 62 points (23 goals, 39 assists), the most in the NHL, one ahead of Colorado Avalanche powerhouse Nathan MacKinnon.

Story continues below advertisement

His play across the week helped the Oilers improve to 18-13-6, good for third place in the Pacific Division.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark was named the second star of the week after going 3-0-0 with a 1.32 goals-against average, a .943 save percentage and one shutout.

Defenceman Zach Werenski of the Columbus Bluejackets took the third star spot with five goals in three contests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2025.