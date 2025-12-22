SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Oilers captain McDavid again named NHL’s top star

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2025 1:27 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has once again been named the NHL’s first star of the week.

It’s the second week in a row the 28-year-old superstar has earned the honour and comes after he put up five goals and five assists over four games, scoring in each appearance.

McDavid now has 62 points (23 goals, 39 assists), the most in the NHL, one ahead of Colorado Avalanche powerhouse Nathan MacKinnon.

His play across the week helped the Oilers improve to 18-13-6, good for third place in the Pacific Division.

Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark was named the second star of the week after going 3-0-0 with a 1.32 goals-against average, a .943 save percentage and one shutout.

Defenceman Zach Werenski of the Columbus Bluejackets took the third star spot with five goals in three contests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

