Crime

Quebec provincial police seeking driver in fatal hit-and-run of cyclist

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
A Quebec provincial police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Quebec provincial police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Quebec provincial police are looking for a driver who allegedly left the scene after fatally hitting an 81-year-old cyclist in Rimouski, Que.

The collision happened at about 6:45 a.m. about 270 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, in the Bas-St-Laurent region.

Police Sgt. Frédéric Deshaies says the male victim was lying on the ground when officers arrived.

The 81-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deshaies says the driver is believed to have left the scene before first responders arrived.

Police are looking for the vehicle and the driver, but didn’t immediately provide a description of either.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

