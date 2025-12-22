Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police cleared of wrongdoing after violent arrest leads to man’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2025 1:13 pm
1 min read
The waiting area of the Serious Incident Response Team, the province's independent police watchdog agency, is seen in Halifax on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
The waiting area of the Serious Incident Response Team, the province's independent police watchdog agency, is seen in Halifax on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia’s police oversight agency has cleared seven Halifax police officers of wrongdoing after they restrained a man who died at the conclusion of a chaotic arrest in February.

The Serious Incident Response Team says Halifax Regional Police officers responded on Feb. 28 to reports that a shoeless man dressed only in shorts was acting out of control near West Bedford School.

Police were also told the man, with whom they were familiar, was high on cocaine.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The officers reported that when they tried to speak to the man, he did not respond.

When the suspect clenched his fists and moved toward one of the officers, the officer tried to subdue him with a stun gun, but its barbed projectiles failed to make full contact.

The report from the police watchdog says another officer tried to place the man in a neck hold, but both slipped on some ice and fell to the ground.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The watchdog says the man continued to resist arrest and showed great strength as all seven officers eventually restrained him by placing cuffs on his wrists and ankles.

Shortly afterward, he stopped breathing, prompting officers and firefighters at the scene to attempt life-saving measures.

The male was later pronounced dead in hospital.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices