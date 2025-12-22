Carney names Mark Wiseman as Canada’s new U.S. ambassador

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney has named former investment manager Mark Wiseman as Canada’s new ambassador to the United States, replacing Kirsten Hillman who announced her resignation from the role earlier this month.

Wiseman will take over as ambassador in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 15, 2026, Carney’s office said in a statement.

11:25 CUSMA review: Canada-U.S. to begin in January

“Mr. Wiseman will be a key contributor to the government’s efforts to advance Canada-U.S. priorities, including secure borders, a strengthened trade and investment relationship, and cooperation between Canada and the United States on global challenges,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

Wiseman is a former chair of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, a former manager at the U.S. investment firm BlackRock Inc. and prior to 2016, the president and CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Carney had named Wiseman to the prime minister’s council of advisors on Canada-U.S. relations in March.

Wiseman will take on the role as the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement (CUSMA) is up for renewal in the new year. The first joint review of the deal is scheduled for July 1.

2:03 Trump tariff threats back in spotlight as CUSMA trade talks to start in January

Carney thanked Hillman for her contributions as Canada’s ambassador in Washington.

Hillman — a career trade negotiator who was appointed by former prime minister Justin Trudeau — helped lead the negotiations that created CUSMA, which replaced the earlier North American Free Trade Agreement during Trump’s first term, before she was named ambassador.

Story continues below advertisement

“In addition to deepening Canada-U.S. ties, Ambassador Hillman has resolutely defended Canadian values and interests and promoted a stronger future for Canadian workers who depend on stable trade, families who count on a safe and secure border, and businesses who must navigate new global uncertainties,” Carney said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has mused about letting the trade pact “expire” or replacing it with new agreements with Canada and Mexico.