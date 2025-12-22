Menu

Politics
Politics

Carney names Mark Wiseman as Canada’s new U.S. ambassador

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted December 22, 2025 1:10 pm
2 min read
American and Canadian flag at the US/Canada border crossing at the Thousand Islands border in Lansdowne, Ontario on Monday November 8, 2021. View image in full screen
American and Canadian flag at the US/Canada border crossing at the Thousand Islands border in Lansdowne, Ontario on Monday November 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg.
Prime Minister Mark Carney has named former investment manager Mark Wiseman as Canada’s new ambassador to the United States, replacing Kirsten Hillman who announced her resignation from the role earlier this month.

Wiseman will take over as ambassador in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 15, 2026, Carney’s office said in a statement.

“Mr. Wiseman will be a key contributor to the government’s efforts to advance Canada-U.S. priorities, including secure borders, a strengthened trade and investment relationship, and cooperation between Canada and the United States on global challenges,” the statement said.

Wiseman is a former chair of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, a former manager at the U.S. investment firm BlackRock Inc. and prior to 2016, the president and CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Carney had named Wiseman to the prime minister’s council of advisors on Canada-U.S. relations in March.

Wiseman will take on the role as the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement (CUSMA) is up for renewal in the new year. The first joint review of the deal is scheduled for July 1.

Carney thanked Hillman for her contributions as Canada’s ambassador in Washington.

Hillman — a career trade negotiator who was appointed by former prime minister Justin Trudeau — helped lead the negotiations that created CUSMA, which replaced the earlier North American Free Trade Agreement during Trump’s first term, before she was named ambassador.

“In addition to deepening Canada-U.S. ties, Ambassador Hillman has resolutely defended Canadian values and interests and promoted a stronger future for Canadian workers who depend on stable trade, families who count on a safe and secure border, and businesses who must navigate new global uncertainties,” Carney said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has mused about letting the trade pact “expire” or replacing it with new agreements with Canada and Mexico.

