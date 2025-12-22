Menu

Crime

Police investigate overnight shooting in Kensington Market, 2 suspects sought

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 22, 2025 12:29 pm
1 min read
The scene of a shooting in Kensington Market. View image in full screen
The scene of a shooting in Kensington Market. Jaden Lee-Lincoln / Global News
A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s Kensington Market early on Monday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to Augusta Avenue and College Street around 2:40 a.m. after reports of a shooting were called in.

Insp. Jonathan Rose said a man in his 30s was shot, allegedly by two suspects who fled the scene. He was rushed to hospital by Toronto paramedics.

The man’s injuries were deemed life-threatening when he arrived at hospital. Rose said they had since improved to be non-life-threatening but still “very serious.”

Toronto police said two suspects were seen fleeing the scene and last spotted heading east along Oxford Street. They were both described as male — one wearing a white jacket and jeans, the other wearing a black jacket.

While an increased police presence is expected to remain in Kensington Market through the day, Rose said the scene was being cleared through the morning and that there is no threat to public safety.

“The preliminary information we have is this was a targeted event,” he said. “Investigators are still verifying that, but that is the information we have right now.”

Police are asking anyone with information, cell phone or dash cam footage to come forward.

