Jake Paul, Andrew Tate both bloodied, beaten in separate boxing matches

Send this page to someone via email

Over the weekend, online personality Jake Paul and “manosphere” social media personality Andrew Tate each suffered high-profile losses in separate boxing bouts.

Pro boxer Anthony Joshua knocked out Paul in Round 6 on Friday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami, breaking the YouTuber’s jaw in the process.

The following night, Tate faced off against Netflix star and influencer Chase DeMoor for Tate’s professional boxing debut in Dubai.

Here’s what happened in both boxing matches.

Jake Paul reports double broken jaw after KO loss to Anthony Joshua

View image in full screen US boxer and influencer Jake Paul (L) and British boxer Anthony Joshua fight in a non-title heavyweight bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on December 19, 2025. Giorgio VIERA / AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul in the sixth round of their heavyweight fight on Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Joshua established pace against Paul from the opening round, as neither fighter engaged early. Midway through the first round, Paul threw an overhand right that Joshua blocked with his glove.

Paul scored with a short right to the head early in the fourth. Later in that round, Paul awkwardly fell to the ground twice as he again attempted to cut distance during close exchanges.

View image in full screen Referee Christopher Young counts over US boxer and influencer Jake Paul as he sits on the floor during his fight against British boxer Anthony Joshua (L) in a non-title heavyweight bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on December 19, 2025. Giorgio VIERA / AFP via Getty Images

The two-time heavyweight champion dropped Paul twice in the fifth round and rocked him with a right uppercut early in the sixth.

Joshua then floored Paul with a combination to the head, and although the YouTuber got back on his feet, Joshua dropped him a fourth time with a right to the head.

Referee Christopher Young counted Paul out at 1:31 of the round in front of a capacity crowd of 19,600 people.

Story continues below advertisement

“It took a little bit longer than expected but the right hand finally found its destination,” Joshua said after the fight. “Jake Paul’s done really well tonight. I’m going to give him his props. He got up time and time again. I give Jake the respect for trying and trying. He came up against a real fighter tonight.”

“As we saw tonight, Jake has spirit,” Joshua said. “He has some heart and I take my hat off to him.”

With the victory, Joshua now can angle to reclaim the heavyweight title he lost against Oleksandr Usyk.

“I gave it my all,” Paul said. “Anthony is a great fighter and I got my ass kicked but that’s what this sport is all about. But I’m going to come back and keep winning.”

“I think my jaw is broken, by the way,” Paul as he spit blood to the floor. “It’s definitely broke. But that was a nice little ass-whooping from one of the best to ever do it.”

“I love this s–t and I’m going to come back and get a world championship belt,” Paul told Ariel Helwani. “We will heal the broken jaw, come back and fight people my weight.”

Jake Paul has surgery for ‘double broken jaw’ after loss to Anthony Joshua

Paul, 28, who embarked upon his boxing career in January 2020, said his jaw was broken in two places after his loss to Joshua.

Story continues below advertisement

“Double broken jaw,” Paul wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of an x-ray of his jaw. “Give me Canelo in 10 days.”

In a separate post from what appeared to be a hospital room alongside his brother, Logan, Paul wrote, “Thanks for all the support I’m OK.”

Story continues below advertisement

He then updated his fans later and let them know that “surgery went well.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days,” Paul captioned another post on Instagram.

Paul had originally targeted an exhibition in Miami with lightweight champion Gervonta Davis last month, but Davis encountered legal problems that scrapped the event. Paul quickly pivoted and landed the bout against Joshua in the same venue.

Chase DeMoor beats Andrew Tate in Misfits Boxing 23 match

Influencer Andrew Tate, 39, and Too Hot To Handle star Chase DeMoor, 29, faced off in the main event of Misfits Boxing 23 on Dec. 20 live on Rumble Premium inside the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai.

Story continues below advertisement

In the first round, Tate, a former kickboxer, took a few jabs at DeMoor — not a professional boxer — who threw right hands at Tate through the second.

By the third round, DeMoor started landing the right hand and Tate’s fatigue appeared to set in during the fourth round.

Andrew Tate is looking GASSED and it's only the third round 😬pic.twitter.com/aM9Ygcx23K — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 20, 2025

DeMoor was able to land an uppercut in the fifth round and split Tate’s skin above his eyebrow, leaving the influencer bloody.

By the sixth round, both of the fighters looked tired, and DeMoor came out with the victory after being awarded a majority decision.

CHASE DEMOOR HAD ANDREW TATE WOBBLED WITH A BIG RIGHT HAND… OMGpic.twitter.com/hiZ3B8efPy — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 20, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m 10 years out, 40 years old, gave it my all but he’s tough. I don’t know what to say. He’s really tough,” Tate said post-fight. “It’s better to try and lose than not try at all.”

When asked if fans will be able to see Tate in the ring again, he said, “I’m gonna have to go back and watch the fight, make a decision… but Chase deserves this win.”

Andrew Tate speaks after his loss to Chase DeMoor: "10 years out, 40 years old, gave it my all but he's tough. It's better to try and lose than to not try at all."pic.twitter.com/NS1uNwpP3m — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 20, 2025

“For all the nobody’s [sic],” DeMoor captioned an Instagram post after his win over Tate.

Story continues below advertisement

DeMoor has won five of his fights on the Misfits boxing platform (MFB), and kept the MFB heavyweight title three times.

Tate issues statement after boxing debut

Tate admitted that DeMoor won the fight “fair and square” as he addressed his loss on social media.

“99.9% of 40-year-old men with 700 million dollars sit around with wh—s. I could have done the same and talked sh– on the Internet and took no risks and just live easy,” Tate wrote on X. “In my heart I knew I’m too old. I knew I’d been out too long. That’s why I had to do it.”

Tate said he went through with the fight to “face fear.”

“I can’t live scared. I have to know I faced it. I lost fair and square. Chase is a true champion. A warrior – I’m proud of him. He deserves the belt,” Tate added.

99.9% of 40 year old men with 700 million dollars sit around with whores. I could have done the same and talked shit on the Internet and took no risks and just lived easy. In my heart I knew I’m too old. I knew I’d been out too long. That’s why I had to do it. To face… pic.twitter.com/pgZC203y4y — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 21, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

In another post, Tate shared a video speaking about people being “so afraid to live that they’re already dead.”

“I didn’t have to do this but this had to be done,” he said in the nearly two-minute video featuring clips from the fight. “It’s either the risk of losing or it’s the permanent dull ache of ‘what if.'”

Tate said he’s not “afraid to lose” but he was “afraid to not try.”

“The only way I’d be disappointed in myself is if I was too scared to fight at all,” he continued. “And when I first agreed to fight, there was a conversation and everyone said, ‘Andrew, you’re 40 years old, you just got out of jail. You’ve been through so much. You have so many problems. There’s so much going on. Why would you do this? What would you risk it all? Why would you get in there?'”

Tate said he felt “a tinge of fear for the first time in my life.”

“And that’s when I knew I had to fight. I’m not a ‘what if guy.’ I would rather go through the pain of a fight camp and the risk of a fight than live the rest of my human years with a dull ache of what could I have been? What could I have done? Heroes fight. Even if I knew I was going to lose, I would still fight because this is who I am,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Most people are so afraid to live that they’re already dead. But there is nothing to fear. Try. pic.twitter.com/DAdFXBy64M — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 22, 2025

—With files from The Associated Press