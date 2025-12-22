Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police watchdog investigates fatal fall from Toronto hotel balcony

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2025 7:11 am
1 min read
File photo. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU). View image in full screen
File photo. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU). Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s police watchdog agency says it is investigating the circumstances of a 58-year-old woman’s death in Toronto after it says she fell from a hotel balcony.

The Special Investigations Unit says in a news release that Toronto Police Service officers responded Sunday afternoon to a hotel in the area of Colborne Street and Yonge Street after being notified a person staying in the building was creating a disturbance.

The release says that upon arriving in the lobby, officers were told the woman had returned to her room.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says officers made their way to the door of the unit, and a short time later they were made aware that the woman had fallen from the balcony and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release doesn’t say what floor the woman fell from, and when asked, a spokeswoman for the SIU responded that information about the unit was being withheld “to protect the privacy and the integrity of the SIU’s investigation.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The spokesperson said that according to the information she has, the officers did not enter the woman’s room.

The Toronto Police Service says that since the SIU is now investigating, it can’t provide further information about the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices