Floodwaters receding in Abbotsford, but recovery and concerns remain

Floodwaters are receding in Abbotsford, B.C.’s Sumas Prairie, but the impact of the recent storm is still being felt by farmers, businesses and residents.

Poultry farms were among the hardest hit. According to the BC Poultry Association, six farms experienced flooding, resulting in the loss of over 175,000 birds.

This comes during an already challenging time for the industry as the avian influenza outbreak is still active in B.C.

“It’s devastating. It’s very difficult. These are farmers who live and work on these family farms, care for these animals every day and are committed to local food for British Columbians,” said BC Poultry Emergency Operations director Shawn Hall.

“We’re working with those farmers to get them any support that we can, and also working with the province on some of the logistics around that and access to those farms.”

This year, farmers had more warning than in previous floods.

Many spent the night sandbagging barn doors in an effort to protect their flocks, and in some cases it worked.

“There were some success there, and some close calls. Just an inch or two more and the water would have come into those barns,” said Hall.

Beyond farms, businesses in the flood zone were also impacted.

Many are still recovering from scars left by the 2021 floods, and the most recent storm has renewed fears about what the future may hold.

“People are feeling that uncertainty and that risk and feeling vulnerable to the risk of future flood disasters,” said Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce executive director Alex Mitchell.

“I think that’s the really challenging place that we’re at right now.”

Mitchell says only four per cent of B.C.’s dyke infrastructure currently meets provincial standards and a recent federal request for funding to protect the region was denied.

The Chamber of Commerce recently submitted another formal letter to the federal emergency preparedness minister demanding immediate action, but has yet to receive a response.

“We’re talking about the most productive agricultural land in the country. You’ve got Highway 1 going through it. For the nine days that it was shut down in 2021 there was an over $15-billion hit to our gross domestic product,” said Mitchell.

“If we want to secure Canada, if we want to protect food security, we have to invest in this infrastructure.”

Those calls are being echoed by the City of Abbotsford.

City officials caution that while this storm was less severe than the floods of 2021, it serves as another warning about the need for long-term protection.

“I want to be very clear, this does not mean our advocacy stops. If anything, it only reinforces it,” said Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens during Friday’s update.