Integrity commission lays out philosophy ahead of skills development fund investigation

As Ontario Labour Minister David Piccini faces an ethics investigation over his handling of the skills development fund, the Queen’s Park watchdog probing his actions says “trust in government” is a key function of democracy — a conversation Catheryn Motherwell says she’s had during one-on-one meetings with cabinet ministers.

Motherwell, who was appointed integrity commissioner in April, recently offered a federal parliamentary committee a window into her thinking, priorities, and possible consequences should a member be found in violation of the Member’s Integrity Act.

“Obviously, trust in government is essential to our democracy. I have had this discussion with members,” Motherwell told the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics on Nov. 3.

“We spent a lot of time talking about transparency. We spent a lot of time talking about integrity,” she said of her individual meetings with MPPs.

Motherwell said elected officials are expected to manage their affairs “in such a way that it fulfills the public expectation” and to be candid when speaking to the ethics watchdog.

“There’s the transparency of answering questions frankly whenever possible about how a system works or what measures are in place in order to assist people to comply with the legislation in their particular jurisdiction,” she added.

The comments offer insight into how Motherwell’s team could conduct an investigation into Labour Minister David Piccini over his handling of the $2.5 billion fund, after Ontario’s Auditor General determined the process was “not fair, transparent or accountable.”

While the integrity commissioner’s office has offered few details on the timeline of the investigation or who could possibly be called upon to testify under oath, Motherwell suggested she might already have an existing relationship with the minister and premier.

“One of the strong features of the Ontario regime is the fact that every member must meet with the commissioner. These are one-hour, in-person meetings,” she said. “They’re great because they establish a relationship. You have an opportunity to get to know each other. Therefore, you end up with trust developed.”

Motherwell laid out clearly, the trust between minister and commissioner means they’re fully aware of the rules of operation.

“It means that they will ask questions when they see a situation, and they’re also alert to when to ask the question,” Motherwell said.

The commissioner laid out the possible penalties Piccini could face if he was found in contravention of provincial ethics rules.

“If I conclude that there should be a penalty, I have four options,” Motherwell told the parliamentary committee.

“I can recommend that no penalty be imposed. I can recommend that the member be reprimanded. I can recommend that the member’s right to sit and vote in the assembly be suspended for a certain period of time, or until such time as certain conditions are met, which I would set, or I could recommend that a member’s seat be declared vacant.”

Motherwell cautioned that provincial rules largely leave it up to the legislature to carry out the request.

“It is then either to be accepted and voted on by the assembly or rejected, as it sees fit,” she said.