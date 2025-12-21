Land where Youville Residential School stood set to be sold, raises concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Some local Indigenous communities are raising concerns over what they say is a lack of consultation from St. Albert city council in the land sale of 13 Mission Ave., – land on which Youville Residential School used to sit.

Council voted to decommission 13 Mission Ave. in 2023. The area consists of two properties featuring a municipally owned parking lot and school grounds owned by the St. Albert Catholic School Board.

Both lots are being conjoined in a sale for developers.

“It has a lot of historic and sacred value to it, for us as Indigenous people,” said Joanne Ladouceur, community engagement lead with the Wîcêhtowin Youville Residential School Truthing Initiative.

She says there are concerns that unmarked graves may be located in and around 13 Mission Ave. The initiative is currently awaiting funding to begin an in-field investigation for any graves.

However, she says their investigation may not be able to move forward if the land is sold – it’ll depend on the developer that buys it.

Council closed the Invitations for Offers to Purchase in early November.

In early December, city councillor Amanda Patrick put forward a motion to pause the sale so that administration could do more consultation with Indigenous communities as to what should happen to the land.

This came after city council received a letter on Dec. 1 from Andrea Sandmaier, government president of the Otipemisiwak Métis, requesting the pause and consultation.

City administration met with representatives from the Otipemisiwak Métis Government and the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations on Dec. 5 to hear concerns.

Patrick said she felt more needed to be done. “If we go ahead without genuine consultation, then it can be a missed opportunity for healing,” said Patrick to council during the Dec. 16 council meeting.

Council voted against the motion, 4-3, with several councillors arguing that consultation had already taken place and that local Indigenous communities had been involved since 2023.

“The St. Albert Métis District 11 was on site in 2023 engaged in the work related to the demolition of the building,” councillor Sandy Clark said at the Dec. 16 meeting. “That level of involvement suggests awareness and engagement with the city.”

Ladouceur says according to the awarded contract, the developer who buys the properties will have to consult with Indigenous organizations and communities about the land development.

Council is planning to consult with the St. Albert Catholic School Board about moving forward with any purchase proposals in the new year.