Nine dead, several injured in Sunday morning pub shooting in South Africa

South African authorities say nine people were killed and at least 10 others injured after gunmen opened fire on a pub early Sunday morning in Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg.

Police said 12 suspects arrived on scene, some in a white minibus and others in a silver sedan, and shot at KwaNoxolo Tavern before fleeing.

A manhunt for the suspects is under way.

This is the second mass shooting in South Africa in just a few weeks.

Earlier this month, at least 11 people were killed and 13 others wounded in a shooting at an unlicensed bar in Pretoria, about 100 kilometres away.