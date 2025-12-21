Menu

Crime

Nine dead, several injured in Sunday morning pub shooting in South Africa

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 21, 2025 11:29 am
South African police gather at the scene of a fatal mass shooting at the KwaNoxolo Tavern in Bekkersdal, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/ Alfonso Nqunjana). View image in full screen
South African authorities say nine people were killed and at least 10 others injured after gunmen opened fire on a pub early Sunday morning in Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg.

Police said 12 suspects arrived on scene,  some in a white minibus and others in a silver sedan, and shot at KwaNoxolo Tavern before fleeing.

A manhunt for the suspects is under way.

3-year-old among 11 dead in South Africa in mass shooting at illegal bar
This is the second mass shooting in South Africa in just a few weeks.

Earlier this month, at least 11 people were killed and 13 others wounded in a shooting at an unlicensed bar in  Pretoria, about 100 kilometres away.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

