Pritchard leads undermanned Celtics past Raptors

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Payton Pritchard had a double-double with 33 points and 10 assists as the undermanned Boston Celtics topped the Toronto Raptors 112-96 on Saturday.

Pritchard added eight rebounds for Boston (17-11), while Derrick White added 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

The Celtics were without all-star forward Jaylen Brown, who was sick with an undisclosed illness.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and added seven assists as Toronto (17-12) had its modest two-game win streak snapped.

Scottie Barnes flirted with a double-double despite a slow start, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Story continues below advertisement

Sandro Mamukelashvili had a season-high 24 points, going 6-for-9 from three-point range in place of starting centre Jakob Poeltl.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Poeltl was ruled out for the Raptors hours before tipoff with a sore lower back. Swingman RJ Barrett (sprained knee) of Mississauga, Ont., remains out.

TAKEAWAYS

Celtics: Boston took full advantage of Poeltl’s absence, outrebounding the Raptors 55-37 and getting 54 points in the paint to Toronto’s 32.

Raptors: Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley both got off to slow starts, going a combined 3-for-16 on field-goal attempts in the first half. Barnes made a layup for his first points of the game with 2:21 before intermission. On the next possession he grabbed his own rebound for a dunk. Quickley drilled a three-pointer with 40.1 left in the half to give Toronto a 51-49 lead.

KEY MOMENT

White drilled a 31-foot three-pointer to cap an 11-4 Celtics run to start the fourth and give Boston a 94-84 lead.

KEY STAT

Although Brown’s absence meant they didn’t put up quite as many three-point attempts as usual, the Celtics still went 12-for-39 (30.8 per cent) from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Story continues below advertisement

Boston: Hosts the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Toronto: Visits the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2025.