Crime

Two teens arrested in stabbing of 12-year-old boy in Montreal: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2025 4:33 pm
1 min read
Montreal police have arrested two teens in the stabbing of a 12-year-old boy last month. The victim’s injuries are no longer life-threatening. View image in full screen
Montreal police have arrested two teens in the stabbing of a 12-year-old boy last month. The victim’s injuries are no longer life-threatening. Graham Hughes/ CP
Montreal police say they have arrested two teenage suspects in the stabbing of a 12-year-old boy last month.

Police say the suspects, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, were arrested on Wednesday.

They say the 19-year-old appeared in the Montreal courthouse on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, while the younger suspect appeared in youth court.

Both suspects remain in custody pending further proceedings.

Police say the stabbing victim collapsed in front of officers who were patrolling the area of Barclay and Victoria avenues on Nov. 18.

They say that despite the boy’s severe injuries, his life is no longer in danger.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

