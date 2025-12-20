Menu

Canada

Edmonton police release photos of truck connected to multi-vehicle hit and run

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted December 20, 2025 4:22 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police show photos of pickup truck believed to be involved in multi-vehicle hit and run on Tuesday.
Edmonton police show photos of pickup truck believed to be involved in multi-vehicle hit and run on Tuesday. Courtesy: Edmonton police
Edmonton police have released surveillance photos of a pickup truck believed to be connected to a multi-vehicle hit and run that hospitalized a woman and five youths.

According to police, on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m., a Dodge Ram truck was driving north on 86 Street when it crossed onto 132 Avenue without stopping and hit a Honda CR-V driving east on 132 Avenue.

As a result, the Honda struck a Nissan Rogue driving west on 132 Avenue, as well as two other parked vehicles.

Investigators say three of the four youth who were in the Honda were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and two with minor injuries.

The person with serious injuries remains in hospital, investigators added.

A woman and a young person in the Nissan were also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police describe the truck as a 2010s model black Dodge Ram with front-end damage, specifically on the passenger side.

It was last seen heading west on 132 Avenue.

The EPS major collisions investigation section continues to investigate and asks anyone with information about the truck or its occupants to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the truck to call Edmonton police or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

