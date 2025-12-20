BC Housing directed to investigate accused killer’s presence at SRO

Send this page to someone via email

The province has directed BC Housing to investigate how an accused killer, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was able to shelter in a notorious single-room occupancy (SRO) building in Vancouver’s Granville Entertainment District.

After more than five months at large, Jordan Conway, 26, was arrested on Tuesday in a suite at the Luugat SRO — the former Howard Johnson Hotel at 1176 Granville St.

“He’s supposed to be in jail,” said Abdulgani Mohammed, a close relative of Conway’s alleged victim. “He shouldn’t be in housing.”

Mohammed said he’s frustrated the suspect in the killing of 69-year-old cab driver Aden Hersi was apprehended at a supportive housing building the province purchased for $55 million in 2020.

“Security, the front desk, they have to know who’s in and who’s out,” Mohammed told Global News in an interview Friday. “He’s a danger to the community and he’s a danger to everybody.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hersi was attacked in his taxi in August 2022 and spent months in the hospital before he died in November 2023 as a result of injuries he sustained in the assault, police said.

Conway was charged with manslaughter in August 2024 and released on bail days later.

Police allege he fled his recovery house in Abbotsford this past July.

Conway was the subject of multiple B.C.-wide warrants for breach of release conditions before a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 7.

Following what police said was an extensive investigation, Conway was arrested by members of the Vancouver Police Department’s emergency response team.

“Our homicide unit was able to track him down to a suite on the fourth floor and from that, we were able to get a warrant to effect the arrest,” Const. Darren Wong said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Initially, police said, Conway did not comply with commands, and less lethal force in the form of an ARWEN anti-riot gun was deployed.

It’s unclear how long Conway had been hiding out in the former hotel, who may have been helping him and whether any alleged accomplices were identified or arrested.

“I personally don’t know,” Wong told Global News. “However, that stuff is all potential evidence that still has to be seen before the courts.”

Story continues below advertisement

Stephen Keith Walsh said he’s known Conway for about five years and described him as a “gentle guy” who is a “proper father” to a baby boy.

Walsh was unaware Conway had been charged with manslaughter but believes he had been barred from the Luugat.

“They should have security here checking people out before they come in,” Walsh told Global News. “If he’s got a warrant for his arrest, they should be phoning VPD.”

Walsh also said he is aware of individuals associated with the fourth-floor unit where Conway was arrested.

“I know who circulates around there,” Walsh said in an interview Friday. “It’s not good.”

Community Builders, which took over from Atira as the operator of the 110-unit Luugat in September, did not respond to questions from Global News regarding Conway’s presence at the supportive housing site, or what security measures are in place.

Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services Terry Yung said BC Housing will be investigating how the accused killer was able to hide out in taxpayer-funded housing.

“It’s my understanding he was a guest and not a tenant,” Yung said Friday. “BC Housing has been directed to investigate how this occurred to make sure policies and procedures are in place so it does not happen again in the future.”

Story continues below advertisement

Yung added he is thankful no SRO residents were injured during Conway’s arrest.

The province confirmed last month that the former Granville Strip hotel, which has seen thousands of police and fire calls and been the subject of numerous street disorder complaints since it was transformed into supportive housing during COVID-19, will close next year.

Alan Goodall, who owns Aura Nightclub on the ground floor of the Luugat, said he’s dealt with multiple fires, more than 200 floods, stabbings, a parking lot shooting and now, a fugitive arrest.

“It’s definitely unnerving, I can’t say it’s surprising, though, after everything I’ve witnessed over the last five years,” Goodall said in an interview Friday.

Since it opened in October 2020, BC Housing has provided almost $12.9 million in overall funding for the Luugat.

The bulk of it, $9.87 million, went to operating costs, while $862,000 was used for repair and remediation, $652,000 for property taxes, and $7,000 for other costs, including minor building repairs not related to emergencies and safety permits.

Approximately $1.48 million was used for capital repairs to the building outside the scope of those managed by the supportive housing operator.

The province and the City of Vancouver are working together to relocate tenants in three BC Housing-owned SROs to subsidized and supportive housing outside of the Granville Entertainment District.

Story continues below advertisement

While the closure dates for the 93-room St. Helen’s SRO at 1161 Granville St. and the 77-room Granville Villa at 1025 Granville St. have yet to be confirmed, the Luugat will shut down by June 2026.

“If it can happen earlier, wonderful, but I really think they need to stick to that timeline,” Goodall said. “I do wish the residents well in moving forward, I really do.”

Conway appeared in Vancouver provincial court via video from North Fraser Pretrial Centre Friday, and was remanded in custody ahead of another video appearance scheduled for Jan. 2, 2026.

Crown prosecutors told the court they will be seeking Conway’s detention.

“I’m very happy to hear the guy is in custody and I hope they will never let him go again,” Mohammed said.