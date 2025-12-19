Judge grants bail to Quebec man as 1994 murder conviction under review

A Quebec judge has granted bail to a man who has spent 33 years behind bars for four murders, after concerns were raised about the fairness of his trial.
Daniel Jolivet’s case is being examined by a federal panel for a possible miscarriage of justice.
In the meantime, Quebec Superior Court Justice Lyne Décarie announced today at the Montreal courthouse that Jolivet will be released from prison pending the outcome of the review.
Jolivet, 68, was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in 1994 in Brossard, Que., south of Montreal.
In June, the Crown wrote to Jolivet’s lawyer to say it had reasonable grounds to conclude that the accused did not receive a fair and equitable trial.
In October, the federal government announced there were reasonable grounds to believe a miscarriage of justice had occurred in the case and the Justice Department’s criminal conviction review group will investigate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2025.
