London Knights knock off Oshawa in final home game before the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Brody Cook, Kaedon Hawkins and Braidy Wassilyn each scored once and added an assist as the London Knights defeated the Oshawa Generals 5-3 on Dec. 19 at Canada Life Place.

The win came in London’s final home game before the holiday break.

Evan Van Gorp and Andoni Fimis each chipped in a pair of assists in the Knights’ second victory in three days.

Londoner Harrison Fransson opened the scoring at 11:59 of the first period as he deflected a pass from Ben Cormier into the Knight net for a 1-0 lead.

The Generals then jumped ahead 2-0 when Owen Griffin flew down the right wing side of the ice and sizzled a shot just inside the post and under the crossbar at 14:47 of the first period.

Story continues below advertisement

Just 27 seconds later, Cook put London on the scoreboard as he banged in a pass from behind the net that came from Hawkins and the Knights trailed 2-1 through 20 minutes.

London tied the game in the second period on a stellar individual effort by Wassilyn.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The fourth overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection stole a puck just outside the Knights blue line and muscled his way down the ice, fending off a check and finishing on the forehand for his 12th goal of the season and a 2-2 tie at the end of two periods.

Ben Wilmott gave London their first lead at 4:03 as he forced a ricochet off the end boards through Oshawa goalie and Knights draft pick Jaden Cholette to make it 3-2.

Hawkins put London ahead 4-2 with his sixth goal of the year as he buried a puck the came to him after a Wassilyn shot was blocked.

That goal came at 8:53 of the third period but the two-goal lead lasted exactly 20 seconds before Griffin’s second of the game tightened the score to 4-3.

Jared Woolley made it 5-3 for the Knights with a power play goal at 15:18 of the third period.

The Generals outshot London 36-32.

Story continues below advertisement

Aleksei Medvedev made 33 stops in goal to pick up the win for the Knights.

London was 1-for-2 on the power play and 1-for 1 on the penalty kill.

Denver Barkey: Welcome to the National Hockey League

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-called former London Knights captain Denver Barkey from the AHL’s Philadelphia Phantoms and have announced that he will be available to play on Saturday, Dec. 19 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Barkey’s grandfather, Randy Legge, made his NHL debut in the exact same building in the 1972-73 NHL season as a member of the New York Rangers.

Barkey led the Knights to a Memorial Cup championship in 2025.

Up next

London will play their final game before the holiday break on Saturday, Dec. 20 in Barrie against the Colts.

Barrie is the final team that the Knights have yet to play in 2025-26 and the Colts currently sit in first place in the OHL’s Central Division.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.