Manitoba surpasses goal of U.S.-made liquor sales with $2.6M donation to charities

The Manitoba government is donating $2.6 million to charities after selling off American-made liquor pulled from shelves earlier this year.

The donation is five times what the province initially promised, as restaurants and retailers snapped up more than $1 million in products the first day the government made them available.

The government originally planned to sell off $1 million and donate half the proceeds to hamper and food programs in Manitoba.

It says the funds will be split across the Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board, Harvest Manitoba and charities in Brandon and Thompson.

The province pulled American liquor from shelves in March in response to tariffs imposed by the United States on Canadian goods.

Premier Wab Kinew says the province is glad to see the inventory used to generate holiday spirit instead of sitting in a warehouse.

“Manitobans embraced this initiative with their typical generosity of spirit, and folks can feel good knowing their money helped to make this holiday season brighter for families who need it most,” the premier said in a statement Friday.

The government also announced it would continue selling off the remaining inventory of U.S. liquor products beyond Christmas Eve and expand sales to include additional provincially run liquor stores.

Kinew said money from the sales would continue to be donated to charity.

Manitoba’s ban on American booze only applies to products made in the U.S., not to U.S.-based brands, such as Budweiser, that are brewed in Canada.

Manitoba’s decision to temporarily allow sales followed a similar charity fundraising idea in Nova Scotia, since adopted elsewhere, and is aimed partly at selling items that might expire.