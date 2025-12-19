Menu

Lifestyle

Holiday Hamper program prepares for delivery day in Edmonton

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted December 19, 2025 5:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Holiday Hamper program prepares for delivery day in Edmonton'
Holiday Hamper program prepares for delivery day in Edmonton
Saturday is delivery day for the Holiday Hamper program, ensuring Edmonton families in need have a healthy, festive meal at Christmas. On Friday, volunteers spent time making sure everything is prepared. Nicole Stillger has more.
More than 100 volunteers were busy sorting and packing roughly 50,000 lbs of fresh produce at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Friday.

Saturday is delivery day for the Holiday Hamper program in Edmonton, when 1,500 elves will deliver food to 2,100 Edmonton families in need.

“I’ve been on many deliveries over the last 21 years we’ve been doing this and the delivery day – being able to meet the family and give that food to them – it’s just a special moment,” said Holiday Hamper Foundation board member Chris Curtola.

Georgina Oseemeemow is volunteering for the first time. She’s also on the receiving end of the initiative.

“It means a lot, because it does bring to the table what I can’t,” she said.

“It feeds us. It’s knowing that we have a meal on Christmas.”

The Holiday Hamper Program has helped her in the past too and she is very grateful for the campaign.

“That’s a lot of work that they put in, volunteering their time, doing what needs to be done to feed Edmonton for everyone that can’t afford it,” Oseemeemow said.

Turkeys and fish will be added to all the hampers ahead of delivery.

Watch video above for more.

