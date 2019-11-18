Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 18 2019 11:32pm 01:02 Holiday Hamper team ready to help Edmontonians in 2019 holiday season A local charity that provides food hampers to Edmonton families in need is gearing up for the 2019 holiday season. ‘This year, there’s a lot of need’: Edmonton Holiday Hamper program only halfway to volunteer goal <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6187009/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6187009/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?