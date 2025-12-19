Menu

Politics

Former UCP member unveils new ‘Progressive Tory Party of Alberta’ name

By Rob Drinkwater The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2025 3:54 pm
1 min read
Former minister of infrastructure Peter Guthrie is sworn into cabinet, in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Former minister of infrastructure Peter Guthrie is sworn into cabinet, in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
A former member of Premier Danielle Smith’s government caucus says Elections Alberta has approved the name for a new political party, after the government banned a list of monikers it could use, including “conservative.”

Airdrie-Cochrane MLA Peter Guthrie announced in a social media post on Thursday evening that the new party will be known as the Progressive Tory Party of Alberta (TORY).

Elections Alberta’s website indicates the Alberta Party applied to change names to “Progressive Tory Party of Alberta” and the approved request went into effect on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Earlier this month, the governing United Conservative Party passed legislation that restricts names of new parties after Guthrie and fellow Independent MLA Scott Sinclair wanted to establish a new iteration of the Progressive Conservative Party.

The legislation lists distinctive words and phrases that new parties are prohibited from using, including communist, conservative, democratic, green, independent, liberal, reform, republican and wildrose.

Justice Minister Mickey Amery said it was a non-partisan change being done to avoid confusing voters, and he alleged that some are purposely trying to deceive voters.

Guthrie says in his social media post that more information on the new party will be coming in the new year.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

