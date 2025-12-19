Corey Haim’s mother calls Corey Feldman’s accusations ‘defamatory and hurtful’

Send this page to someone via email

Corey Haim’s mother, Judy Haim, is speaking out following Corey Feldman’s claim that her son molested him while making the 1987 film The Lost Boys.

Judy said in an interview with TMZ on Thursday that “there is no way in hell” her son, who died at 38 in 2010, ever molested Feldman.

Haim’s mother said Feldman, 54, was “creating another lie to poison people’s heads and keep himself relevant.”

She claimed that Feldman is making up lies about her son because “he doesn’t want people to focus on his own wrongdoings.”

Judy said that her son “liked women, not men” and said he would tell her, “I don’t care if someone is gay, but I am not gay or any of that stuff.”

She also claims that her son was “a one-woman man” who was “not into men.”

“Corey Feldman always talks about sex and blames my kid for things that he is not here to defend himself about,” Judy added. She said there are many reasons why Feldman’s claims “don’t add up.”

Judy said she was always on set with her son, including during The Lost Boys, and if she wasn’t with him, his sister or father was present. The family “didn’t leave him alone for a minute,” Judy added.

Feldman and Haim were well-known as close friends in the industry during the 1980s and into the ’90s. They were sometimes referred to as “the Coreys” in the pop-culture lexicon.

“Why would they be friends for so long if this happened? It doesn’t add up,” Judy said.

She called Feldman’s claims “so defamatory and hurtful to my son’s legacy” and said she is considering taking legal action against him.

Earlier this week, the former child actor, who starred in classic films like The Goonies and Stand By Me, made the allegations against his License to Drive co-star in Marcie Hume’s new documentary, Corey Feldman vs. The World.

“I was being molested by Corey Haim, truth be told,” Feldman alleged.

“When we did Lost Boys, Corey said to me, ‘Hey man, let’s mess around,'” Feldman alleged in the doc. “I said, ‘What do you mean?'”

Feldman alleged that Haim said it was “what guys in the business do.”

He went on to claim that Haim said men in the entertainment industry perform oral sex on each other and “do this stuff.”

“And I said, ‘What are you talking about? And he said, ‘Well, Charlie (Sheen) told me it was OK,’” Feldman alleged Haim said.

Feldman has previously accused Sheen of sexually assaulting Haim when they made the 1986 film Lucas. Sheen vehemently denied Feldman’s claims, calling them “sick, twisted, and outlandish allegations” that “never occurred. Period.”

Feldman has previously publicly stated that he was a victim of sexual abuse as a child.

As of this writing, Feldman has not responded to Judy Haim’s comments.