Weather

Treacherous commutes expected in Alberta as winter wallop tracks across Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2025 6:48 am
1 min read
People clear snow after an overnight storm, in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
People clear snow after an overnight storm, in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Many parts of the Prairies, along with other parts of Canada, might have to dig themselves out ahead of this coming weekend as a wintry wallop continues.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says another Alberta Clipper is expected to dump upwards of 15 centimetres of snow across the southern parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The weather office says strong westerly wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are also expected.

In Alberta, areas southeast of Edmonton can expect morning commutes to be muddled as blowing snow tracks across the region, resulting in poor visibility.

The Prairies have been experiencing a nasty taste of Old Man Winter this week, with conditions that have left vehicles stranded, schools and highways closed, and a slew of power outages.

Winter storm warnings have also been issued across north-central Ontario and into Quebec, where meteorologists are expecting between 30 and 50 centimetres of snow to fall.

