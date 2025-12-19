Treacherous commutes expected in Alberta as winter wallop tracks across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Many parts of the Prairies, along with other parts of Canada, might have to dig themselves out ahead of this coming weekend as a wintry wallop continues.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says another Alberta Clipper is expected to dump upwards of 15 centimetres of snow across the southern parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The weather office says strong westerly wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are also expected.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In Alberta, areas southeast of Edmonton can expect morning commutes to be muddled as blowing snow tracks across the region, resulting in poor visibility.

The Prairies have been experiencing a nasty taste of Old Man Winter this week, with conditions that have left vehicles stranded, schools and highways closed, and a slew of power outages.

Winter storm warnings have also been issued across north-central Ontario and into Quebec, where meteorologists are expecting between 30 and 50 centimetres of snow to fall.

Story continues below advertisement