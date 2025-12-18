Edmonton city crews jump on heavy snowfall

On Thursday, Edmonton was blanketed by snow after a storm that brought up to 13 cm, according to Environment Canada.
That brought some traffic troubles to Edmonton’s streets, but snow-clearing crews said they were on it.
As of noon Thursday, more than 90 per cent of phase one snow clearing had been complete.
“We knew the snow was coming, we were ready for it, we’ve had crews out working 24/7 on the main roadways,” said Valerie Dacyk, City of Edmonton snow and ice supervisor.
“Most people would have seen the increase of equipment last night to get our main roadways ready for rush hour this morning. Everyone has done a great job so far.”
The city said the snow might not be over yet and that means some residential clearing might have to wait.
