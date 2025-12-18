High winds, snow recorded after intense Alberta Clipper sweeps across province

Send this page to someone via email

A fast-moving low-pressure system swept across Alberta on Wednesday, dumping snow and whipping up even more intense winds that led to blizzard-like conditions and numerous crashes.

The Alberta Clipper originated in the western foothills in the morning and moved southeast. In the Edmonton area and across central Alberta, some 15 to 30 cm of snow had been forecasted by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In the end, less snow than expected fell, although Banff recorded 15 cm and Edmonton International Airport got 13 cm.

Environment Canada noted the strong winds made snow measurements difficult and some of their amounts may be estimates.

The Alberta Motor Association said calls for roadside assistance doubled in Edmonton over 24 hours, and the wait for a tow truck that was six hours on Wednesday went up to 15 hours on Thursday.

The City of Edmonton said it was ready for the snow’s arrival.

“We’ve had crews out working 24/7 on the main roadways,” said Valerie Dacyk, snow and ice supervisor with the city.

“People would have seen the increase of equipment (Wednesday) night to get our main roadways ready for rush hour this morning. Everyone has done a great job so far.”

A Phase 1 parking ban went into effect for Edmonton on Wednesday and is expected to last five or so days.

As of noon Thursday, Dacyk said about 90 per cent of Phase 1 snow clearing had been complete.

About five more cm of snow is expected before Friday, however, which the city said could force street clearing crews to go back over major roads already plowed — putting a delay on plows getting to rural roads and neighbourhood routes that are part of the parking ban.

“Depending on how much we see, we will go back and redo the roads that are already clear , depending on how much falls — that, again, is just timing and strategy on which roads needs that prioritization.”

Less snow, more wind in southern Alberta

The further south one went, the less snow was recorded and near Calgary, just two to five cm of the white stuff was detected.

However, the wind more than made up for the lack of snow when it came to intense weather.

The very intense Alberta Clipper brought strong winds, which whipped up blowing snow to create whiteout conditions across parts of Alberta on Wednesday.

Near-zero visibility in blowing snow, lasting from three to five hours, led to extremely hazardous travel conditions on all highways across the south, including around Calgary.

A mass pileup on the QEII between the city and Airdrie involving 80 to 100 vehicles led to the closure of one of Alberta’s major highways for most of Wednesday.

Aftermath of 80-100+ car pileup on Highway 2 at Airdrie

Further south, along the Highway 3 corridor and along the U.S. border, Environment Canada said wind gusting from 100-131 km/h was reported and led to downed trees, hazardous travel and some power disruptions.

Conditions became so hazardous, Alberta RCMP sent out a warning in the early afternoon advising drivers hunker down and stay off all roads in the province.

Environment Canada summary of peak wind gusts, in kilometres per hour:

Onefour: 131

Waterton Park Gate: 126

Lethbridge: 113

Bow Island: 107

Beaver Mines: 106

Pincher Creek: 102

Carway: 98

Brooks: 96

Cardston: 91

Medicine Hat: 87

Milk River: 87

Calgary: 81

Environment Canada snowfall estimates:

Banff: 15

Edmonton International Airport: 13

Edmonton (Blatchford): 11

Campsie: 11

Grande Prairie: 9

Stony Plain: 8

Edson: 7

Elk Island: 7

Wainwright: 7

Calgary: 2-5

The stormy weather moved through fairly quickly and by late afternoon, blue sky was coming back out in Calgary and in Edmonton, the snow eased up.