Edmonton man accused of sexual assault, luring teen girls online faces more charges

An ongoing investigation into an Edmonton man arrested earlier this year for alleged child luring and child sexual abuse and exploitation material-related offences has resulted in 17 more charges being laid.

The joint investigation is being conducted between the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) internet child exploitation (ICE) unit and the Edmonton Police Service child protection section.

The investigation dates back to October 2024. The accused was originally arrested in April after allegedly luring two teenage girls.

It is believed he used social media to target teens in the Edmonton and surrounding areas before meeting them in person. In one of the cases, ALERT said a girl was sexually assaulted.

The accused met the victims online and investigators believed there could be more victims.

It is alleged the accused targeted junior high and high school-aged girls via social media.

Several different online aliases were used over various social media platforms, including:

itsz-ariel

lookn4sugarbabe

rayaplz5minutes

sugaring4ababy

21RaysofSun

fennecfox7830

hermesthefox

fockxindahenhouse

The accused also went by the names ‘Alen Wake’, ‘Hemi’, and ‘Zane’, ALERT said.

Through a forensic analysis of seized devices, police now say investigators have been able to identify four additional victims, all of whom were between the ages of 14 and 17 years old.

“There is incredible strength and bravery in each of these girls who chose to come forward and share their stories with police and the team at the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, who are continuing to offer supports and resources,” said Staff Sgt. Alison Church with the ALERT ICE team.

Heman Palani, 36, was first arrested in April, at which time he faced three counts of luring a child, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of making child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to a child and sexual interference.

Sexual interference charges are laid when police believe a suspect has touched a person who is under the age of consent — in Canada that’s under 16 years old — for a sexual purpose.

After charges were laid in the spring, ALERT said Palani was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions, including 24-hour house arrest.

More charges were laid on Dec. 4.

Palani now also faces four counts of child luring, four counts of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18, three counts of possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material and an additional three counts of making such content, along with one count of sexual assault and two counts of failing to report to their probation officer.

ALERT said he is being held in custody while he awaits his next scheduled court appearance on Friday.

Investigators are continuing to identify and speak with potential victims and witnesses.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

If you are outside of Edmonton, contact your local police.

Anonymous reports can also also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).