Manitoba RCMP search for missing fisherman after vehicle falls through ice

Manitoba RCMP say a fisherman is missing after his side-by-side went through the ice.

On Monday, a 71-year-old man was making his way to his fishing shack on Lake of the Woods just north of the Buffalo Point Marina.

Police believe the man was not able to exit the off-road vehicle before it went under. RCMP were unable to conduct a search that night due to weather conditions.

On Tuesday, an RCMP drone was able to identify side-by-side tracks going from a shack to a pressure ridge in the ice.

The search for the man continues.