Manitoba RCMP search for missing fisherman after vehicle falls through ice

Manitoba RCMP say a fisherman is missing after his side-by-side went through the ice.
On Monday, a 71-year-old man was making his way to his fishing shack on Lake of the Woods just north of the Buffalo Point Marina.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Police believe the man was not able to exit the off-road vehicle before it went under. RCMP were unable to conduct a search that night due to weather conditions.
Trending Now
On Tuesday, an RCMP drone was able to identify side-by-side tracks going from a shack to a pressure ridge in the ice.
The search for the man continues.
Comments