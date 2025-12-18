Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba RCMP search for missing fisherman after vehicle falls through ice

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 18, 2025 4:11 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP search for missing fisherman after vehicle falls through ice - image View image in full screen
GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP say a fisherman is missing after his side-by-side went through the ice.

On Monday, a 71-year-old man was making his way to his fishing shack on Lake of the Woods just north of the Buffalo Point Marina.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police believe the man was not able to exit the off-road vehicle before it went under. RCMP were unable to conduct a search that night due to weather conditions.

Trending Now

On Tuesday, an RCMP drone was able to identify side-by-side tracks going from a shack to a pressure ridge in the ice.

The search for the man continues.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices