Shooting deaths of 2 young men at southeast Edmonton home ruled double homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were shot dead in southeast Edmonton during what detectives believe was a targeted killing that has now been ruled a double homicide.

Autopsies were done on Tuesday, Dec. 16, and Wednesday, Dec. 17, on two men killed in a home on 26 Avenue, near 32 Street, in the Silver Berry neighbourhood, on Friday, Dec. 12.

The medical examiner determined both Ranveer Gill, 20, and Gurdeep Singh, 26, died of multiple gunshot wounds and their manners of death are both homicides.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded to reports of gunshots around 1:43 a.m.

Police arrived to find two men, believed to be in their 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

A Global News source who was at the scene and asked to not be named due to fear of repercussion described it as an execution-style killing.

Story continues below advertisement

EPS said officers attempted lifesaving measures until EMS arrived, which is when both men were pronounced dead at the house.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police continue to say the shooting is believe to have been a targeted event.

View image in full screen Two young men were killed at a home on 26 Avenue, near 32 Street, in southeast Edmonton’s Silver Berry neighbourhood in what homicide investigators believe was a targeted killing on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. Global News

No suspects have been identified. The EPS homicide section is leading the investigation.

Investigators are still looking for a dark-coloured SUV that may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police are looking for camera footage from the 12 hours leading up to the shootings.

They’re asking anyone in the area of Silver Berry Road and 23 Avenue, as well as 34 Street and 29 Street, who may have dash camera or security footage from approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11 to 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2025, to contact police immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed the shootings or observed suspicious activity in the Silver Berry neighbourhood is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.