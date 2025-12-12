2 men dead after suspected targeted shooting in southeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were killed in the early hours of Friday in what homicide investigators believe was a targeted shooting at a home in southeast Edmonton.

The slayings happened in a home on 26 Avenue, near 32 Street, in the Silver Berry neighbourhood.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers responded to reports of gunshots around 1:43 a.m.

Police arrived to find two men, believed to be in their 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

EPS said officers attempted lifesaving measures until EMS arrived, which is when both men were pronounced dead at the house.

Police said they believe it was a targeted event and as of Friday afternoon, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Investigators are looking for a dark-coloured SUV that may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police are looking for camera footage from the 12 hours leading up to the shootings.

They’re asking anyone in the area of Silver Berry Road and 23 Avenue, as well as 34 Street and 29 Street, who may have dash camera or security footage from approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11 to 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2025, to contact police immediately.

The EPS homicide section has taken over the investigation and autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 16 and Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shootings or observed suspicious activity in the Silver Berry neighbourhood is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.