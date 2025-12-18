Menu

Crime

Santa, elves sought in alleged Montreal grocery theft described as political act

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2025 2:40 pm
1 min read
Montreal Santa Grocery Theft View image in full screen
Food allegedly taken from a Montreal grocery store by a group calling themselves Robins des Ruelles -- Robins of the alleys -- is seen placed a public square in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough at the foot of a Christmas tree, with a note from the alleged thieves, in this composite of undated handout photos. Les Soulèvements du fleuve, on behalf of Robin des Ruelles/The Canadian Press handout
Share

Police are investigating what activists say was a Robin Hood-style theft at a Montreal grocery store this week with people dressed as Santa and elves shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of food.

A group called “Robins of the alleys” has claimed responsibility for the theft, saying four santas and a host of elves entered a Metro grocery store on Monday evening and stole items worth $3,000 that they planned to redistribute to the community.

Photos and videos of the incident were widely shared online and the group said in a statement on social media that the food theft was a political call to action.

The Robins denounced the profits of large grocery chains and said that surging inflation has people struggling to buy food.

They said they deposited some of the loot in a public square in the Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough at the foot of a Christmas tree, while the rest will be distributed through community food banks.

The group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Montreal police say they are investigating a theft under $5,000 at the Montreal grocery store, adding that no arrests have been made.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

