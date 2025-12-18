Dr. Vivien Suttorp named Alberta’s permanent chief medical officer of health

Send this page to someone via email

A longtime medical officer in southern Alberta is now the province’s top doctor.

The Alberta government announced Thursday that it has named Dr. Vivien Suttorp the province’s chief medical officer of health — the first person appointed to the role on a permanent basis in three years.

It’s the job of the office of the CMOH to provide public health expertise and leadership to support health surveillance, population health and disease control initiatives on issues of public health importance.

Suttorp has served as lead Alberta Health Services medical officer of health for the South Zone for 17 years, the province said, overseeing all aspects of public health while supporting workplace health and safety, as well as infection prevention and control.

She has more than 25 years of experience in public health and preventive and community medicine across both urban and rural settings.

“I am honoured to accept the role of chief medical officer of health for Alberta to support efforts to promote a strong public health system in the province and improve the overall health and well-being of Albertans. I look forward to helping ensure the public health care needs of communities across Alberta are met,” Suttorp said in a statement on Thursday.

Lethbridge-based Suttorp graduated from the medical school at the University of British Columbia in 1994 and specializes in family medicine, according to the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Congratulations to Dr. Vivien Suttorp on being appointed Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health! Her deep expertise in public health, preventive care and community medicine—across both urban and rural settings—will strengthen Alberta’s public health system at a critical time. — Alberta Medical Association (AMA) (@Albertadoctors) December 18, 2025

In 2019, she was recognized with a Friends of Health Sciences Award from the University of Lethbridge, where she has been a regular guest lecturer and has supervised practicum students since 2011, along with many graduate and medical students from other institutions.

“With her extensive experience and deep understanding of Alberta’s public health system, she is well positioned to support effective public health action and collaboration across the province,” the Alberta government said in the news release announcing her promotion.

View image in full screen Dr. Vivien Suttorp. University of Lethbridge

The province said Suttorp has provided expert advice and guidance to support provincial decision-making and response efforts during recent health challenges, but didn’t specify in what way.

As chief medical officer of health, the province said Suttorp will be responsible for:

Monitoring the health of Albertans and making recommendations to promote and protect public health

Providing leadership and advice on measures to respond to new and emerging health threats

Overseeing programs for communicable disease prevention, surveillance, immunization, outbreak detection and control, and health promotion

Advising on the development, implementation and coordination of public health policy

Leading environmental public health initiatives and infection prevention and control measures

Supporting health risk assessments, reports and analysis

Collaborating with provincial health agencies, government ministries and key stakeholders to build healthy communities

The last time Alberta had a permanent CMOH was Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who held the top role from the beginning of 2019 to the end of 2022, when she was replaced by Danielle Smith after she became premier.

Hinshaw was replaced on an interim basis by Dr. Mark Joffe, who served as vice-president and medical director of Cancer Care Alberta, clinical support services and provincial clinical excellence.

At the time of his hiring, the province said Joffe’s interim appointment, which took effect Nov. 14, 2022, would continue until the minister of health rescinded the appointment. No end date was disclosed.

Unlike his predecessor, Joffe rarely appeared at health news conferences to address Albertans or responded to requests for interviews.

Joffe held the role for two years and five months before the province revealed this week that his contract ended on April 14 of this year.

A few days later, Dr. Sunil Sookram was appointed Alberta’s interim chief medical officer of health. Sookram is the medical director and chief of medical staff at Strathcona Community Hospital in Sherwood Park.

The Alberta government said Sookram’s temporary appointment ensured “continuity while arrangements are finalized for a longer-term appointment.”

Sookram also kept a low profile while in the role.

Global News asked for an interview with Suttorp and was told “there will be an opportunity to speak with her and ask questions in the very near future.”