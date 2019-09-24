Lethbridge doctor to receive U of L Health Sciences award

A southern Alberta doctor is going to be recognized with a Friends of Health Sciences Award from the University of Lethbridge.

Dr. Vivien Suttorp is a lead medical officer with Alberta Health Services for the South Zone. She has also supervised more than 16 University of Lethbridge practicum students since 2011, along with many graduate and medical students from other institutions.

“Dr. Vivien Suttorp is someone who fully exemplifies the values of her profession and who teaches the principle that everyone owns public health,” said Dr. Robert Wood, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, in a news release on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to acknowledge the immense investments Dr. Suttorp has made in healthcare, to our public health students and to our faculty.”

Suttorp is a regular guest lecturer at the university. She is also a member of the advisory committee for the U of L’s public health program and conducts research with faculty members.

“I am delighted and honoured to receive this award, but simultaneously, all the team efforts of those who supported students need to be acknowledged,” Suttorp said in a news release Tuesday.

“I will accept the award on behalf of all the great teams that I have the privilege to work with in public health and other programs who support our students in learning applied public health.”

Suttorp will receive her award on Oct. 10 at a reception and dinner at Markin Hall.