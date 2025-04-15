Menu

Health

Mark Joffe no longer Alberta’s chief medical officer of health

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 15, 2025 5:07 pm
2 min read
Dr. Mark Joffe, Alberta chief medical officer of health, speaks to the media in Calgary on September 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Dr. Mark Joffe, Alberta chief medical officer of health, speaks to the media in Calgary on September 12, 2023. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
Two and a half years after taking over as Alberta’s top doctor on an interim basis, Mark Joffe is no longer in his role.

“Dr. Joffe’s contract ended on April 14, and Alberta’s government has now begun the search for a permanent replacement for the chief medical officer of health,” said a statement Tuesday from the Ministry of Health’s office.

At the time, the province said Joffe’s interim appointment that took effect Nov. 14, 2022 would continue until the minister of health rescinded the appointment.

Joffe was appointed Alberta’s interim chief medical officer of health after the then-newly elected Premier Danielle Smith followed through on her pledge to remove his predecessor Dr. Deena Hinshaw from the position.

Alberta replaces chief medical officer of health Deena Hinshaw with Mark Joffe

Since November 2022, Dr. Mark Joffe has served Albertans as the interim chief medical officer of health with dedication and professionalism, providing public health expertise during a time of significant challenges and transitions,” the province said on Tuesday.

Unlike his predecessor, Joffe rarely appeared at health news conferences to address Albertans or responded to requests for interviews.

Calls to hear from the Alberta’s top doctor as hospital wait times balloon

Now, the province is looking for a new temporary top doctor.

“We anticipate announcing an interim Chief Medical Officer of Health imminently. In the meantime, we will continue to rely on the advice of the many public health experts and officials at Alberta Health, as well as zone medical officers of health at Alberta Health Services,” the province’s statement read.

The province said it would continue to “work closely with health partners to ensure continuity in public health leadership and responses.”

“We want to reassure Albertans that public health continues to be a top priority during this transition.”

Before being appointed as Alberta’s CMOH in 2022, Joffe served as vice-president and medical director of Cancer Care Alberta, clinical support services and provincial clinical excellence.

The Calgary native also worked at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton as well as at the Edmonton Sexually Transmitted Diseases Centre and the Edmonton Institution for Women.

— More to come…

