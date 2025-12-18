Former NHL forward Lucic joins British team

See more sharing options

KIRKCALDY – Former NHL forward Milan Lucic has signed with the Fife Flyers of Britain’s Elite Ice Hockey League, the club announced Thursday.

The 37-year-old Vancouver native played 1,177 regular-season games in the NHL and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

He had recently been with the St. Louis Blues’ AHL affiliate in Springfield on a professional tryout. He recorded one assist in five games with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Lucic last played in the NHL in 2023 and was reinstated earlier this year after completing the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Lucic will wear No. 8 with the Flyers, pending completion of paperwork, the team said.

The Flyers, founded in 1938 and the oldest operational ice hockey team in the United Kingdom, were last in the 10-team British Elite League heading into Thursday’s games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2025.