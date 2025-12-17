Winnipeg Jets waste great Hellebuyck performance in 1-0 loss in St. Louis

Send this page to someone via email

When your goalie allows just one goal in an NHL game, you should expect to win that game.

But expectations have been something the 2025-26 Winnipeg Jets have been struggling with all season, and they continued their slide with a 1-0 loss in St. Louis Wednesday night.

The Blues dominated the first period from the drop of the puck, thanks in part to a power play just over two minutes into the period.

But their best stretch of play came around eight minutes into the first when they hemmed the Jets’ top line in their own end and sent a barrage of shots on goal.

Robert Thomas hit the post, Pavel Buchnevich hit the crossbar, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped seven shots before the Jets iced the puck.

Winnipeg was in survival mode for most of the period, with the shots favouring St. Louis 11-1 with 9:20 left in the frame but the Jets outshot the Blues 5-0 from that point until the end of the period.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets also earned a power play with 1:15 to go in the period, which they carried into the second of a 0-0 game.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They were unable to capitalize on the chance, nor were they able to score on another power play that began 34 seconds after the first one expired.

But they were able to control the shot clock, not allowing a Blues shot on goal until there was 11:14 left as Winnipeg went almost a full 20 minutes without allowing a shot.

That was not a good sign for the Jets, though, as the Blues took control for the rest of the period, outshooting the Jets 10-3 over the duration of the second.

That included a breakaway opportunity for Brayden Schenn that was turned aside by Hellebuyck, but the league’s reigning MVP couldn’t stop them all as St. Louis was able to break the ice at the 13:17 mark.

The play began innocently enough, with Hellebuyck fielding a dump in behind his net and leaving it for Dylan DeMelo. But DeMelo coughed up the puck after being hit by a forechecking Pavel Buchnevich, with Robert Thomas picking up the loose puck near the corner. He fed a charging Justin Faulk who wired one home from the slot.

The Blues nearly grabbed a 2-0 lead when Pius Suter tried to outwait Hellebuyck as he circled the crease but as he tried to tuck it around the post, Hellebuyck got a piece of Suter’s stick, causing the puck to slide harmlessly through the crease.

Story continues below advertisement

There were few dangerous chances to go around in the third period, and though Winnipeg tried to push for an equalizer, their efforts were undone when DeMelo was called for tripping with 2:54 remaining.

The Jets got the kill, but 12 seconds later, Suter and Josh Morrissey got tangled up behind the Winnipeg net before Logan Stanley entered the picture and shoved Suter to the ground. The Jets received an extra penalty on the play, and after the ensuing faceoff, St. Louis played keep-away with the puck until the clock struck zeroes.

Hellebuyck was fantastic in goal for Winnipeg, giving his team a chance by making 25 saves. Winnipeg native Joel Hofer picked up his fifth career shutout by turning aside all 24 shots he saw.

The Jets continue their pre-Christmas road trip Friday night in Colorado, which on paper is a massive mismatch based on how the two sides have been playing this season. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 6 p.m with the puck dropping in Denver just after 8 p.m.