Crime

Arrest made in Winnipeg’s latest homicide on Arlington Street

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 17, 2025 6:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Arrest made in connection with Arlington homicide'
Arrest made in connection with Arlington homicide
WATCH: A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed at a home on Arlington Street.
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with the city’s latest homicide.

It happened on Dec. 12, when police were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 1300 block of Arlington Street just before 3 p.m.

A 37-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Three days later, police arrested 32-year-old Hugh Keith Switzer, who was charged with second-degree murder along with several firearms charges.

Trending Now

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

