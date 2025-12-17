Arrest made in Winnipeg’s latest homicide on Arlington Street

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with the city’s latest homicide.

It happened on Dec. 12, when police were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 1300 block of Arlington Street just before 3 p.m.

A 37-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Three days later, police arrested 32-year-old Hugh Keith Switzer, who was charged with second-degree murder along with several firearms charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.