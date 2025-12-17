Jared Woolley scores the OT winner to give London Knights 5-4 victory in Owen Sound

Send this page to someone via email

Jared Woolley and Andoni Fimis each scored twice as the London Knights edged the Attack 5-4 in overtime on Dec. 17 in Owen Sound.

Woolley’s second of the game came following a big save by Knights goaltender Aleksei Medvedev at the other end of the ice and it won the game for London, allowing them to move one point past the Attack into sole possession of second place in the Midwest Division.

The only goal of the opening period was scored by Owen Sound thanks to a hometown bounce.

A pass by Wesley Royston from the left side of the London zone hit a skate and landed right on the stick of Nicholas Sykora and he made no mistake on his 16th goal of the season. With 2:40 remaining on the clock, the Attack took a 1-0 advantage to the dressing room.

Story continues below advertisement

Pierce Mbuyi scored a power play goal 2:04 into the second period to make it 2-0 for Owen Sound but London bounced back.

The Knights scored goals just nine seconds apart as Fimis poked a puck underneath Trenton Bennett at 6:07 on a power play and then Braiden Clark got the puck off the faceoff at centre ice, stepped across the blue line and snapped his 10th goal of the year into the Attack net and the game was tied.

London hemmed Owen Sound in their own zone later in the period with some excellent puck possession and it paid off when Fimis took a pass on the right side of the Attack end and cut past to exhausted Owen Sound defenders, then beat Bennett with a backhand for goal number five on the year and a 3-2 London lead.

The Knights weren’t done there.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Woolley scored London’s fourth goal of the second period at the 17:50 mark as Woolley finished a nifty give-and-go with Kaedon Hawkins and it was 4-2 for the Knights.

Medvedev held the score there heading into the third period with three massive saves inside the final 90 seconds of the second period.

Medvedev made back-to-back stops and then moments later made his biggest save as he shot his right leg across the net and booted away a Mbuyi shot as the buzzer went.

Story continues below advertisement

Attack defender Elliot Arnett tightened the score to one goal with a shot through a screen at 8:34 of the third period and then with 2:27 remaining Cole Zurawski knocked down a puck in centre ice, stepped inside the London blue line and ripped in a shot to tie the game 4-4.

Woolley won it 33 seconds into OT as Clark went hard to the net and forced a rebound that Woolley grabbed and deked past Bennett.

Clark ended the game with a goal and an assist.

Caleb Mitchell and Ben Wilmott each had a pair of assists for the Knights.

London outshot Owen Sound 38-35.

The Knights were 1-for-5 on the power play.

The Attack were 1-for-2.

Former Knights captain Justin Taylor breaks ECHL games played record

The captain of the Knights in 2009-10 is now the all-time ECHL games played record holder.

Londoner Justin Taylor played in his 885th ECHL game on Dec. 13 in his 16th season of professional hockey.

Taylor is a member of the Adirondack Thunder but has played the majority of his time in the ECHL in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Story continues below advertisement

The 36-year old has also played for Tulsa, Fort Wayne, Trenton and Idaho and overcame a serious eye injury to keep his career going.

Taylor is still after his first Kelly Cup championship.

Up next

In a rematch of the last two OHL Championship series London and Oshawa will meet up on Dec. 19 at Canada Life Place in the Knights final home game before the holiday break.

London came out on top in each of those series and will see a much different Generals club.

Oshawa is currently in last place in the Ontario Hockey League standings with a 9-22-0 record.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.