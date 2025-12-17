Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

West Edmonton Mall shoppers squirted with semen-like substance, police seek suspect

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 17, 2025 5:03 pm
2 min read
FILE: A scenic view of the ice hockey rink inside the West Edmonton Mall as photographed on Aug. 28, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE: A scenic view of the ice hockey rink inside the West Edmonton Mall as photographed on Aug. 28, 2020. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Police are searching for a man believe to have squirted an ejaculate-like substance on women shopping at West Edmonton Mall last month.

The Edmonton Police Service said it received a sexual assault complaint on Nov. 20.

A woman said she was riding an escalator when a man approached her from behind and allegedly squirted an unknown substance resembling semen onto her back and buttocks.

Police then discovered the man followed and approached about seven women that day in a similar way, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., without their knowledge.

“This behaviour is unacceptable. Whether a substance is real or an imitation does not change the seriousness of what occurred,” said Staff Sgt. Christa Laforce with the EPS sexual assault section.

“The context of these incidents is concerning, and acts intended to sexually violate, humiliate, or degrade another person will be treated as sexual assault.”

Police said their investigation suggests the suspect has likely done this before as well.

“We believe there may be other women who were not aware of the assault at the time and only realized after noticing their clothing was soiled,” said Const. Bryn Petch with EPS west division.

“If you’ve had a similar experience while shopping, we encourage you to contact us as soon as possible.”

Investigators believe the suspect was targeting shorter women in their early 20s with dark hair who were walking alone in the mall.

The suspect is described as male in his 20s, approximately six feet, four inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a red toque, a red plaid jacket and glasses at the time of the alleged assault.

“We want the public to understand that this behaviour is taken very seriously, and victims are encouraged to come forward,” Laforce said.

Police are asking anyone who may have been approached or targeted in a similar way on Nov. 20, 2025, or on another date, to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

