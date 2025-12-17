West Edmonton Mall shoppers squirted with semen-like substance, police seek suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man believe to have squirted an ejaculate-like substance on women shopping at West Edmonton Mall last month.

The Edmonton Police Service said it received a sexual assault complaint on Nov. 20.

A woman said she was riding an escalator when a man approached her from behind and allegedly squirted an unknown substance resembling semen onto her back and buttocks.

Police then discovered the man followed and approached about seven women that day in a similar way, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., without their knowledge.

“This behaviour is unacceptable. Whether a substance is real or an imitation does not change the seriousness of what occurred,” said Staff Sgt. Christa Laforce with the EPS sexual assault section.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The context of these incidents is concerning, and acts intended to sexually violate, humiliate, or degrade another person will be treated as sexual assault.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The context of these incidents is concerning, and acts intended to sexually violate, humiliate, or degrade another person will be treated as sexual assault."

Story continues below advertisement

Police said their investigation suggests the suspect has likely done this before as well.

“We believe there may be other women who were not aware of the assault at the time and only realized after noticing their clothing was soiled,” said Const. Bryn Petch with EPS west division.

“If you’ve had a similar experience while shopping, we encourage you to contact us as soon as possible.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "If you've had a similar experience while shopping, we encourage you to contact us as soon as possible."

1:55 Man accused of groping teens at World Waterpark in Edmonton has charges dismissed

Investigators believe the suspect was targeting shorter women in their early 20s with dark hair who were walking alone in the mall.

The suspect is described as male in his 20s, approximately six feet, four inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a red toque, a red plaid jacket and glasses at the time of the alleged assault.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want the public to understand that this behaviour is taken very seriously, and victims are encouraged to come forward,” Laforce said.

Police are asking anyone who may have been approached or targeted in a similar way on Nov. 20, 2025, or on another date, to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.