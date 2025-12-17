Menu

Crime

Court documents detail Winnipeg child abuse allegations

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted December 17, 2025 6:44 pm
2 min read
Search warrant documents detail the injuries a 6-year-old allegedly suffered at the hands of her foster parent. A 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old man are facing child abuse charges. View image in full screen
Search warrant documents detail the injuries a 6-year-old allegedly suffered at the hands of her foster parent. A 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old man are facing child abuse charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A six-year-old Winnipeg child may be paralyzed due to abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her foster parents, court documents show.

Search warrants obtained by Global News detail the events that led Winnipeg police to charge a 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old man in connection with the abuse of two of the four foster children in their care on Sept. 19, 2025. Global News is not naming the accused to protect the identity of the child.

Police obtained a search warrant on Sept. 20 to collect evidence from the home.

According to details in that warrant, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) attended to a Winnipeg home on the evening of Sept. 19 after they received a call that a child had fallen. They called Winnipeg police after discovering the six-year-old girl had extensive injuries, which were later found to include broke vertebrae, a broken sternum, severe bruising, an ulcer on her back, tape burns on her face and mouth, and small stab wounds on the bottom of her feet. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police allege the child was assaulted sometime between Sept. 17 and Sept. 19, and that she had been left in her bed, injured and unable to move, for a long period of time. According to the documents, the girl’s foster mother told police she had been injured falling off the bed, and the foster father did not have a “reasonable” explanation for her severe injuries.

Police also obtained search warrants for the foster parents’ cell phones, which they say may have been used to research the child’s injuries.

The six-year-old was one of four foster children living at the home at the time, all of whom were then examined by medical professionals. One of the other children was found to also be injured.

Police charged the 25-year-old female foster parent with aggravated assault, assault, and failure to provide necessaries of life in connection to the two children’s injuries, and the 26-year-old male foster parent also faces one count of the latter charge.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

