Crime

Foster parents arrested after kids taken to hospital, 1 critical: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 23, 2025 10:34 am
1 min read
Back window of police cruiser View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News
Two foster parents have been arrested as part of a child abuse investigation, Winnipeg police say, in connection to an incident that left a school-age child with life-altering injuries.

Police said they were called to a north Winnipeg home on the Friday evening after receiving a report about a child with serious injuries. That child was taken to hospital in critical condition, and three other kids in the home were also taken to hospital, with one showing signs of having been assaulted.

The investigation determined that the critically injured child had gone without immediate medical attention for the prior two days.

The child abuse unit has taken over the investigation. A 25-year-old woman is in custody facing charges of aggravated assault, assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life. A 26-year-old man has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life and was released on an undertaking.

Police said they aren’t releasing the names of the accused to protect the identities of the victims.

Click to play video: 'Bison art pieces in Winnipeg raise awareness for child abuse victims'
Bison art pieces in Winnipeg raise awareness for child abuse victims
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

