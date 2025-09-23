Foster parents arrested after kids taken to hospital, 1 critical: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Two foster parents have been arrested as part of a child abuse investigation, Winnipeg police say, in connection to an incident that left a school-age child with life-altering injuries.

Police said they were called to a north Winnipeg home on the Friday evening after receiving a report about a child with serious injuries. That child was taken to hospital in critical condition, and three other kids in the home were also taken to hospital, with one showing signs of having been assaulted.

The investigation determined that the critically injured child had gone without immediate medical attention for the prior two days.

The child abuse unit has taken over the investigation. A 25-year-old woman is in custody facing charges of aggravated assault, assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life. A 26-year-old man has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life and was released on an undertaking.

Police said they aren’t releasing the names of the accused to protect the identities of the victims.