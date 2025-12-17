Menu

Politics

B.C. mink farmers drop legal challenge of ban, citing costs after 4-year fight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2025 12:33 pm
Mink farmers in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada are dropping their legal challenge over a pandemic-era ban in the province due to legal fees they say are “far beyond their means.”

The British Columbia Mink Producers Association and the Canada Mink Breeders Association had been petitioning for a judicial review of the province’s ban on mink farming and had been challenging the policy decision, which dates back to November 2021.

In a statement, the mink farmers say they remain angry at the move by the province, which they describe as driven by “an aggressive anti-fur lobby.”

The farmers say they have fought the province unsuccessfully in several separate court attempts while no financial compensation has been offered to operators who had to tear down their farms.

The B.C. Court of Appeal ruled in August that the farmers’ lawsuits have “no reasonable prospect of success” and dismissed a bid for damages against the province, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and other officials.

The province has said the ban was due to public health reasons, and the court said the dismissal of the case was not a judgment on the merit of the farmers’ claims while acknowledging their “sincere outrage.”

Public Health Canada says the only confirmed reports of COVID-19 spreading from animals to people have been on mink farms, citing the World Organization for Animal Health.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

