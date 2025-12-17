B.C. mink farmers drop legal challenge of ban, citing costs after 4-year fight

Send this page to someone via email

Mink farmers in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada are dropping their legal challenge over a pandemic-era ban in the province due to legal fees they say are “far beyond their means.”

The British Columbia Mink Producers Association and the Canada Mink Breeders Association had been petitioning for a judicial review of the province’s ban on mink farming and had been challenging the policy decision, which dates back to November 2021.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a statement, the mink farmers say they remain angry at the move by the province, which they describe as driven by “an aggressive anti-fur lobby.”

The farmers say they have fought the province unsuccessfully in several separate court attempts while no financial compensation has been offered to operators who had to tear down their farms.

The B.C. Court of Appeal ruled in August that the farmers’ lawsuits have “no reasonable prospect of success” and dismissed a bid for damages against the province, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and other officials.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has said the ban was due to public health reasons, and the court said the dismissal of the case was not a judgment on the merit of the farmers’ claims while acknowledging their “sincere outrage.”

Public Health Canada says the only confirmed reports of COVID-19 spreading from animals to people have been on mink farms, citing the World Organization for Animal Health.