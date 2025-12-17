Menu

Weather

100,000 BC Hydro customers without power as storm pummels parts of B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 17, 2025 11:16 am
1 min read
A storm wreaked havoc across the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Andrea Macpherson has the latest from Langley.
About 100,000 BC Hydro customers are without power on Wednesday morning after stormy weather pummelled much of the Lower Mainland overnight.

Weather warnings and special weather statements remain in effect as the weather conditions continue.

Parts of the Fraser Valley experienced wind gusts between 80 and 90 k/hr. Winds are expected to ease on Wednesday morning.

“The hardest hit areas are Vancouver, Surrey and Port Coquitlam,” Kevin Aquino with BC Hydro told Global News.

“Crews have been working around the clock, and technically, this is the third weather event we’ve seen in the last week. We appreciate the patience for crews getting power back as quickly and safely as possible.”

Get daily National news

There are also widespread outages in Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Mission and Hope.

Maple Ridge School District 42 has closed all public schools on Wednesday as the majority of the school buildings are currently without power, heat and internal lighting.

The Township of Langley has issued an extreme weather alert due to the risk of flooding and power outages.

In Abbotsford, the latest round of rain comes as residents continue to assess the damage from last week’s flooding.

“It’s still going to be an ongoing issue moving forward,” Abbotsford resident Janie Nadeau said.

“So this isn’t the last flood that happened with the Nooksack. So hopefully there can be something happening with the U.S. and Canada to fix that up, because once that Nooksack flows, it’s coming this way.”

Flood warnings also remain in place for the Sumas, Chilliwack and Coquitlam rivers.

Across B.C.’s South Coast, about 50 properties remain on evacuation order, and about 1,250 remain on evacuation alert.

 

