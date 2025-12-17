Menu

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Toronto man faces charges in relation to ‘kill list’ at London, Ont., school

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 17, 2025 10:41 am
1 min read
A Toronto man has been charged following a threats investigation at King’s University College in London after allegedly compiling a list of people he said he wanted to kill. View image in full screen
A Toronto man has been charged following a threats investigation at King’s University College in London after allegedly compiling a list of people he said he wanted to kill. London Police Service
A 19-year-old Toronto man has been charged after allegedly making death threats at King’s University College in London, Ont., police say.

London police said in a statement that they were called on Dec. 15 after reports that a man had compiled a list of adult male names and told others the list included people he wished to kill.

Police allege the suspect made the threats while sitting in a common area with residents of a building on Epworth Avenue between 11 a.m. and noon on Dec. 14.

One of the individuals was in the common room nearby when the threats were made.

Two individuals named on the list reported the threats to school staff. Police say the accused and the victims were known to each other.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect has since been arrested and charged with three counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with more information to contact them.

