2 new cases of ‘zombie deer disease’ found in B.C.’s Kootenay area

Send this page to someone via email

Two deer hunted in British Columbia’s Kootenay region has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, also known as “zombie deer disease,” the province says.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is infectious and fatal, impacting cervids like deer, elk, moose and caribou. It spreads through direct contact between infected and healthy animals, as well as through contaminated soil, plants or water, the province said in a notice on its website.

The disease is caused by prions (abnormal proteins) that damage the brain and nervous system, the province said. Prions can remain infectious in the environment for years after an infected animal has died.

Both of cases were detected within B.C.’s existing disease management zone in the Kootenay area.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Once the disease is introduced to an area, it is unlikely that the disease will be eradicated completely, the province said. However, if caught early, management efforts can contain the disease to limit infection and the rate of further spread.

Story continues below advertisement

“As more cases of CWD are confirmed, we are encouraging hunters in every part of B.C. to submit samples from every animal they harvest,” said Jesse Zeman, executive director of the B.C. Wildlife Federation.

“Hunters and hunting continue to be the best tool we have to identify and manage chronic wasting disease. Hunting is a useful tool in the targeted management of CWD hotspots to keep the prevalence of CWD low.”

2:08 Chronic wasting disease detected in Okanagan deer

There is no direct evidence that the disease can be transmitted to humans, the province said. However, Health Canada and the World Health Organization recommend not consuming meat from infected animals as a precaution.

CWD was first discovered in British Columbia last year in the Kootenays. Alberta and Manitoba have also reported cases of CWD in the past.