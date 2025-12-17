Menu

Headline link
Canada

2 new cases of ‘zombie deer disease’ found in B.C.’s Kootenay area

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 17, 2025 10:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘They eat holes in the animals brain’: ‘Zombie Deer Disease’ causing stir in U.S. midwest'
‘They eat holes in the animals brain’: ‘Zombie Deer Disease’ causing stir in U.S. midwest
RELATED: 'They eat holes in the animals brain': 'Zombie Deer Disease' causing stir in U.S. midwest – Feb 16, 2019
Two deer hunted in British Columbia’s Kootenay region has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, also known as “zombie deer disease,” the province says.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is infectious and fatal, impacting cervids like deer, elk, moose and caribou. It spreads through direct contact between infected and healthy animals, as well as through contaminated soil, plants or water, the province said in a notice on its website.

The disease is caused by prions (abnormal proteins) that damage the brain and nervous system, the province said. Prions can remain infectious in the environment for years after an infected animal has died.

Both of cases were detected within B.C.’s existing disease management zone in the Kootenay area.

Once the disease is introduced to an area, it is unlikely that the disease will be eradicated completely, the province said. However, if caught early, management efforts can contain the disease to limit infection and the rate of further spread.

“As more cases of CWD are confirmed, we are encouraging hunters in every part of B.C. to submit samples from every animal they harvest,” said Jesse Zeman, executive director of the B.C. Wildlife Federation.

“Hunters and hunting continue to be the best tool we have to identify and manage chronic wasting disease. Hunting is a useful tool in the targeted management of CWD hotspots to keep the prevalence of CWD low.”

There is no direct evidence that the disease can be transmitted to humans, the province said. However, Health Canada and the World Health Organization recommend not consuming meat from infected animals as a precaution.

CWD was first discovered in British Columbia last year in the Kootenays. Alberta and Manitoba have also reported cases of CWD in the past.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

