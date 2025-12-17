“Slam dunk” blizzard on the way to Winnipeg and southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A storm system with heavy snow and gusting winds, resulting in near zero visibility, is barrelling towards Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an orange blizzard warning – meaning there’s high confidence in the forecast and the impact will be high.

“This is as close to certain as we’re going to get here, this almost looks like a slam dunk. We’re going to see a blizzard at some point tonight,” meteorologist Dan Fulton told 680 CJOB‘s The Start.

Two to four centimetres of snow is expected Wednesday, but conditions are expected to deteriorate later Wednesday afternoon into the evening around Winnipeg and the Red River Valley.

Heavy snow, blowing snow, and winds gusting up to 90 kilometres an hour are expected.

“Thursday morning, you’re going to wake up probably near zero visibility, snow, and blowing snow,” said Fulton.

“That will continue for the morning and that should come to an end around noon, winds start diminishing and things clear up.”

Winnipeg could get 25 centimetres of snow when the storm is all said and done, Fulton said.

The City of Winnipeg’s manager of street maintenance told 680 CJOB crews ae on standby with plows and sanders ready.

There are a couple cancellations outside the city, due to the impending blizzard.

All Rolling River School Division schools are closed and DSFM cancelled buses for École Saint-Lazare and École Jours de Plaines in Laurier for Wednesday.

For current highway conditions go to Manitoba 511.