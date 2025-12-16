Dozens of people allegedly bear-sprayed outside market at Big White Ski Resort

Send this page to someone via email

A night out at Big White Ski Resort took a chaotic turn Sunday after a group of young people allegedly deployed bear spray, affecting dozens of workers and bystanders.

“It’s not really the type of thing you see on the ski hill,” said patron Isaac Potash.

Witnesses say the incident unfolded suddenly outside a nearby market. Harrison Ashe said he was spending time with friends when they noticed something seemed off. “I was just over there chilling with my friends having a little yawn,” Ashe recalled.

“These people were wearing masks, I thought their faces were cold and then my friends said, ‘Oh, they look suspicious,’ then next thing you know, screams and whatnot,” he said.

Staff at Snowshoe Sam’s restaurant told Global News the group had tried to get help purchasing alcohol at a nearby market but were denied shortly before the bear spray was deployed.

Ashe said he saw the suspects flee immediately after. “I saw them run out and run off and then you hear all the ‘ahhhh,’” he said.

Big White Fire Department crews responded to assist dozens of victims suffering from chemical burns. Fire Chief Joshua Foster said one physical injury occurred before crews arrived on scene.

“That’s our understanding that happened prior to our crews’ arrival. We did treat one patron for a laceration above his eye,” Foster said.

One resort worker was allegedly struck during the incident.

The restaurant closed its doors to help shelter and treat those affected, with members of the Big White community stepping in to help.

Foster praised those who assisted first responders, saying, “Several restaurant staff were pretty helpful as well as some bystanders.”

Kelowna RCMP say they have identified individuals of interest and are continuing to investigate. Meanwhile, witnesses say they hope the incident is an isolated one.

“I’ve not actually seen or heard that happen here before, ever,” Potash said.