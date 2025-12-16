Menu

Crime

3 men arrested, charged for string of eastern Ontario commercial break-ins

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted December 16, 2025 4:49 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Three people have been arrested and are facing a slew of charges in connection with 20 commercial break-ins across a large part of eastern Ontario.

The arrests come after an investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) community street crime unit, in collaboration with multiple other police agencies including Kingston, Brockville, Cornwall, Ottawa and multiple OPP detachments.

Police say the break-ins began in July and continued into September and saw the suspects primarily target convenience stores which had closed for the night. The people would force their way inside and take cigarettes and lottery tickets to cash.

In total, there were break-ins at three stores in Ottawa, five in Kingston, two each in Brockville and Cornwall, and eight in the Leeds, Grenville, Russell County, Lennox and Addington, and Quinte West OPP areas.

Arrest warrants were issued for three people in late October following the investigation by police.

It was determined the individuals were already in custody in another jurisdiction and on Tuesday, police say three men were transferred to eastern Ontario and formally arrested and charged. One man is from Toronto, one from Etobicoke and one from Brampton.

Each man faces multiple counts of break and enter, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of tools for use in a break-in, theft of a vehicle, theft over $5,000, trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000, disguise with intent, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

They also face one count each of possessing property worth over $5,000 obtained by crime, theft under $5,000, and theft under $5,000 from a vehicle.

OPP said the three men remain in custody.

