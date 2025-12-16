Man in Winnipeg arrested 2 times, charged for child luring and sex assault

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting teens they say he lured on social media.

According to police, two teens were contacted by the 18-year-old on social media between August and September 2025.

He identified himself online using various names, two of which were the social media handles “Winnipeg Stunna” or “wpgstunna.”

On Sept. 14, police said a teenage girl agreed to meet up with the man at his home after several weeks of communication. Police said she was sexually assaulted.

The Child Abuse Unit assumed the investigation and identified a suspect.

The man was arrested and charged on Sept. 28 and faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, and luring a person under the age of 14 using telecommunication. His mobile phone was seized for forensic analysis at the time of arrest.

He was later released but had several conditions related to the use of electronic devices and social media imposed.

Police said in a news release that investigators learned through analyzing his phone that on Nov. 7, despite his release order, the man accessed a social media site.

They were also able to identify a second teen survivor who they allege he lured and sexually assaulted in the same time period as the first victim.

Following this, the man was arrested a second time on Dec. 3 and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, luring a person under 14 years through the use of telecommunication, and three counts of failing to comply with his release order.

The man remains in custody.

Winnipeg police is asking anyone with information about the case or who wishes to speak with an investigator should call the Child Abuse Unit at 204-986-3296. They can also speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

If you need support, people can contact Winnipeg Police’s victim services at 204-986-6350 or the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.